'Decoupled' trailer: R Madhavan-Surveen Chawla question myth of happy marriage

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Nov 10, 2021, 07:07 pm

'Decoupled' trailer made way for an unusual marriage in an interesting premise

After a long wait, we finally have a release date and trailer for the Netflix show Decoupled. Interestingly, it traces the story of a hatke separated couple. Arya (R Madhavan)and Shruti (Surveen Chawla) question their lost love, cherish memories of their happy days together, and work together to raise their child in this. It looks like an exciting watch. Here's a trailer breakdown.

Trailer

Arya, Shruti are separating but don't want to let go

The two-minute-long trailer begins with Arya and Shruti having an argument over one not listening to the other, so we immediately know their equation. Perks of being brutally honest, the estranged couple easily laughs at other cheesy pairs and ridicules the concept of a "happy marriage." But the problem arises when the two don't seem to be alright with losing each other fully.

Twitter Post

Catch Arya-Shruti's 'unusual take on marriage' in the trailer here

Moments

Is the pair as estranged as they think?

Apart from their co-dependency or love, there is another factor that makes the couple stay together (at least in the same house). And, that factor is their eight-year-old daughter, who fails to deal with her parents' failing marriage. As Arya and Shruti navigate through their separated marriage, they will have to swallow several tough pills, and that will be the plot of the series.

Story

Makers aim to throw several truth bombs with this one

We can safely assume that creator/writer Manu Joseph and director Hardik Mehta wish to throw several truth bombs at us through this series. Like in one scene, Arya says: "Note to self: loneliness is not the scarcity of people, loneliness is when hot people don't wanna be with you." Aside from Madhavan and Chawla, it stars Sonia Rathee in a pivotal role.

Information

The series hits Netflix on December 17

Nearly 90% of the dialogues in the trailer are in English. Given the protagonists belong to the upper-middle class, makers seem to have purposely targeted the urban audience. Notably, Madhavan had announced he had completed shooting for the show in July. There was a dearth of updates since then. Vikramaditya Motwane and Bombay Fables produced Decoupled is premiering on Netflix this December 17.