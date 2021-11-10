#SSRDeathCase: CBI approaches US; Rhea allowed to use frozen accounts

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Nov 10, 2021, 06:38 pm

Now CBI has approached the US for information regarding Sushant Singh Rajput death case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has now sought assistance from the United States in a matter regarding Sushant Singh Rajput's death investigation. The central agency has formally approached the US to help retrieve deleted emails and chats from the late actor's social media accounts. CBI also wants to verify if Rajput had any other social media handle that remains unknown.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

The information has been sought, under India's Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) with the US, from Google and Facebook (both entities have their headquarters in America). The MLATs are signed between two/more nations to exchange information that might aid in solving cases. If by analyzing chats, officers can solve SSR's case, one of the most high-profile cases in recent times will get a closure.

Quote

'There is a lot of mystery behind Sushant Singh's death'

"There is a lot of mystery behind Sushant Singh's death like there are no eyewitnesses, or camera footage to show what happened. I think that CBI is trying to find a proper lead," said senior advocate Vikas Singh, who's representing Rajput's family in this case.

Details

Central agency took over the investigation in August last year

"Sending the request to the US is part of that exercise only as we don't want to miss out on any aspect," an anonymous officer told Hindustan Times. Given the process of information gathering and sharing will take time, we would need to wait a bit longer to see CBI arrive at its verdict. Notably, CBI had taken over the investigation in August 2020.

Looking back

CBI assured it was looking into 'all angles' in June

Many social media users, who call themselves SSRians, had expressed disappointment with the pace of the investigation. The public disgruntlement became more profound in June this year during Rajput's first death anniversary. To assure the Chhichhore actor's admirers, CBI had to give out an update. "All aspects of the case are being looked into meticulously," a federal agency officer had said then.

NCB investigation

Meanwhile, court allowed Rhea to use her frozen bank accounts

Dealing with different aspects of Rajput's death, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) also started conducting investigations. As part of it, NCB had arrested the actor's girlfriend/actress Rhea Chakraborty last year. During the investigation, her bank accounts were frozen. A special court has recently accepted Chakraborty's plea to allow her to use her accounts again. Stay tuned for updates.