OTT watchlist: 'Peter Pan & Wendy' trailer out, details inside

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 01, 2023, 12:42 pm 1 min read

'Peter Pan & Wendy': Know when, where to watch

The first trailer of the upcoming live-action film named Peter Pan & Wendy is out. And, it seems like an old wine in a new bottle. The film will be released on Disney+ on April 28, 2023. The 1953 animated film Peter Pan is a cult classic and fans are rooting for this new quirky take on the fantasy adventure film.

Cast and crew of the film

The film is helmed by David Lowery and Jim Whitaker has bankrolled it. The star cast includes Alexander Molony, Ever Anderson, Jude Law, Yara Shahidi, Molly Marker, Alan Tudyk, and Joshua Pickering, among others. Speaking about the film to The Hollywood Reporter, Lowery said, "We wanted to invigorate our retelling with emotional sincerity, an open heart, and a grand yearning for adventure."

This year, return to Neverland. ✨ Watch the trailer for #PeterPanAndWendy and stream the movie event April 28 only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/qbEJ7RTrH6 — Disney Peter Pan (@DisneyPeterPan) February 28, 2023