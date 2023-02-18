Entertainment

Shalin Bhanot reacts to ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur's impending wedding

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 18, 2023, 09:35 pm 1 min read

Actors Shalin Bhanot and Dalljiet Kaur were once among the most sought-after TV couples. However, fans were left heartbroken when the duo got divorced in 2015. While Bhanot was among the top five contestants of the recently-concluded Bigg Boss 16, Kaur announced she would soon tie the knot with businessman Nikhil Patel. Now, the former Roadies contestant has reacted to Kaur's impending second marriage.

Normal for people to move on: Bhanot

Speaking to ETimes, Bhanot has expressed his happiness over Kaur getting married again. He said he had not spoken to her after his Bigg Boss stint and stated, "May God bless her and give her all the happiness she deserves. It's normal for people to move on, and they should give life another chance. Some adjustments need to be made and that's okay."

Wedding details of Kaur

Kaur's fiance Nikhil Patel is a London-based businessman, and the couple met at a party in Dubai last year. Both of them have children from their respective previous marriages and will get married in March. Kaur said that she would stay in Nairobi for two years with Patel and then move back to his hometown, London. Bhanot and Kaur reportedly share a cordial relationship.