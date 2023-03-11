Entertainment

Happy birthday, Jodie Comer: Lesser-known facts about 'Killing Eve' actor

Written by Isha Sharma Mar 11, 2023, 04:10 am 2 min read

'Killing Eve' actor Jodie Comer has turned 30. Happy birthday!

English actor Jodie Comer is celebrating her 30th birthday today. She is best known for starring in Killing Eve, Free Guy, The Last Duel, and The White Princess, among others. A Primetime Emmy Awardee, she has been active in the industry since 2007 and has won critical acclaim along the way. On her birthday, let's find out some lesser-known facts about her life.

A woman of many talents, she can sing too!

Apart from acting, Comer is invested in music as well and has publicly spoken about her penchant for the art. She once said, "Music uplifts me. A good way to get rid of a mad mood, you've got to dance it out. Even if it's in your bedroom." Per reports, she has also expressed interest in appearing in a musical someday in the future.

This veteran Hollywood actor is her dream co-star

The actor has been vocal about being influenced by veteran Hollywood actor Dame Julie Walters and has said that it's her dream role to star alongside her someday. For the unversed, 73-year-old Walters is known for her work in Educate Rita, Mamma Mia!, multiple films of the Harry Potter franchise, Before You Go, and Prick Up Your Ears, among other projects.

She is the master of several accents

It seems like Comer has spent time polishing her accents to perfection. Per a report in Vogue, she has a grip over the Liverpudlian, French, and Italian accents. Apparently, it's in her genes. "It comes from growing up. Me and my dad, if there was an advert with a silly voice on, we'd always impersonate it around the house, just joking around," she said.

She is best friends with athlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson

Birds of the same feather flock together! Athlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson and Comer are best friends. It may seem like they belong to different worlds, but the two actually hail from Liverpool and attended the city's Catholic girls' school, St. Julie's together. "Your hard work and dedication show no limits. Soak it all up. You're the best," Comer once wrote for her friend on Instagram.