Top 5 unmissable Indian sports biopics of the last decade

Written by Tanvi Gupta Mar 11, 2023, 02:10 am 2 min read

Over the years, sports biopics have become a Bollywood staple, as they honor legends as well as provide inspiration and drama, and audiences embrace this genre. Recently, reports of Ranbir Kapoor doing a biopic on the prolific cricket Sourav Ganguly got the fans excited, and in anticipation of it, we list down some of the most impressive Bollywood sports biopics of the last decade.

'Paan Singh Tomar' (2012)

Featuring the brightest talent in Bollywood, Irrfan Khan's Paan Singh Tomar was based on a former Indian athlete who became a notorious bandit. Helmed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, the biographical film offered an interesting grey-shaded character and incredibly depicted the rise of the protagonist from being a successful athlete to becoming a dreaded outlaw. It also won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film.

'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' (2013)

Legendary Milkha Singh, widely known as the "Flying Sikh," registered several records for the nation, including one at the Rome Olympics (1960). He was known as a sports hero, but few knew about his journey. So, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's 2013 biopic depicted Singh's life. Farhan Akhtar as Singh incredibly showcased his journey from a childhood marked by tragedy to becoming a celebrated athlete.

'Mary Kom' (2014)

The biopic, based on the life of Mary Kom, landed in hot water when people learned Priyanka Chopra was playing the lead role, who looked nothing like Kom. Despite this, the film by Omung Kumar became a commercial success and people appreciated Chopra's performance. In addition, Kom's journey to becoming a world-class boxer was largely unknown, which was another reason for the film's success.

'Dangal' (2016)

Dangal, the biographical sports drama based on the legendary Phogat family, is widely regarded as a groundbreaking film for its depiction of female empowerment. The movie received rave reviews from audiences and critics alike and became the highest-grossing Indian film of all time at the time of its release. It featured Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Zaira Wasim, and Sanya Malhotra in lead roles.

'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' (2016)

From ticket collector to trophy collector, the movie was an absolute treat for cricket fans, who witnessed the struggles of the former Indian cricket team skipper. The film chronicles Dhoni's life and his childhood in Ranchi. Apart from heart-winning moments, the stellar performance by the late Sushant Singh Rajput﻿ made us believe in the character and impressed the audience by acing the helicopter shot.