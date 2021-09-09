Luv Films to produce biopic on Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly is one of the most successful skippers in the history of Indian cricket and currently serves as President of the BCCI

A biopic on the life of former Indian cricket men's team captain Sourav Ganguly is in the works, which will be produced by Luv Films. Ganguly, fondly called Dada, is one of the most successful skippers in the history of Indian cricket and currently serves as President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Film announcement

Luv Films shared the announcement on Instagram on Thursday

Luv Films, the production house founded by filmmaker Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, shared the announcement on Instagram on Thursday. "We are thrilled to announce that Luv Films will produce Dada Sourav Ganguly's biopic," the statement read. "We are honored to be entrusted with this responsibility and look forward to a great inning," the producers further said.

Instagram Post

Here is the Instagram post by Luv Films

Instagram post A post shared by luv_films on September 9, 2021 at 3:00 pm IST

Biopic

Ganguly also confirmed the news on social media

Ganguly, who recently revealed that a biopic on his life was under development, also confirmed the news on social media with the caption "Let's get this ball rolling." "Cricket has been everything in my life, it gave me confidence and ability to walk forward with my head held high, a journey to be cherished," he wrote in an Instagram post.

Upcoming films

Upcoming films under the banner include 'Kuttey,' 'Ufff,' among others

"Thrilled to share Luv Films will produce a biopic on my journey and bring it to life for the big screen (sic)," the celebrated cricketer further wrote. Luv Films has produced films such as Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, De De Pyaar De, Malang and Chhalaang. Upcoming titles under the banner include Luv Ranjan's directorial starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, Kuttey, and Ufff.

Instagram Post

Here is Ganguly's Instagram post