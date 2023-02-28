Entertainment

Michael B Jordon teases 'Creed' universe at 'Creed III' premiere

Michael B Jordon teases 'Creed' universe at 'Creed III' premiere

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 28, 2023, 04:42 pm 1 min read

Michael B Jordan teased a 'Creed' universe

Michael B Jordan is set to make his directorial debut with Creed III and the film will hit the theaters on March 3, 2023. The Hollywood premiere of the upcoming American sports drama took place at the Chinese Theatre. Jordan is also starring as the protagonist. While introducing the cast of the upcoming film, Jordan had a pleasant surprise for fans.

Directorial journey and other details

The actor teased fans about more films from the Creed world. Jordan said, "Last three years have been incredible. Never thought I could do what y'all say I did." "I couldn't have done that without the people that I just named in this incredible, incredible cast. It's a team effort." The movie also stars Tessa Thompson, Jonathan Majors, and Spence Moore II, among others.

Twitter Post

Michael B. Jordan introduces the cast of #Creed3 : “Every day I tried to show up and I wanted to impress them” pic.twitter.com/kp0OCfzYRk — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) February 28, 2023