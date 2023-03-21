Entertainment

From reception to 'Walima' ceremony, Swara Bhasker's wedding lookbook

From reception to 'Walima' ceremony, Swara Bhasker's wedding lookbook

Written by Tanvi Gupta Mar 21, 2023, 06:55 pm 3 min read

Swara Bhasker wedding lookbook: Which outfit of hers did you like the most?

Looks like 2023 is the year of love! After witnessing the grand wedding of Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, the news of Swara Bhasker's marriage to political activist Fahad Ahmad took everyone by surprise. The couple who registered their marriage in January under Special Marriage Act recently got married in a stunning grand ceremony. Recently, Bhasker shared pictures from her Walima ceremony, held on Sunday.

Bhasker's gorgeous outfit came all the way from Lahore

"My Walima outfit came all the way from Lahore via Dubai-Bombay-Delhi finally to Bareilly," captioned Bhasker in her post, which was accompanied by pictures of the newlywed couple. As mentioned, the Walima ceremony—a marriage reception done from the groom's side—was held in Bareilly on Sunday. It was the last event of their wedding ceremony, which started on March 11, with the haldi ceremony.

Bhasker's 'Walima' outfit was designed by Pakistani designer Ali Xeeshan

For Walima, Bhasker wore a heavily embellished, gold-beige color lehenga, which had a tinge of contrasting colors like green, pink, and blue, which amped up the whole attire. Designed by Pakistani designer Ali Xeeshan, Bhasker in her post, expressed admiration for the designer and stated, "When I called him with an idea of wearing his work, his warmth & generosity made me admire him."

Check out the pictures here

My Walima outfit came all the way from Lahore via Dubai- Bombay-Delhi finally to Bareilly! I’ve long marvelled at the talent of #AliXeeshan #AliXeeshanTheatreStudio

When I called him with an idea of wearing his work @ Walima, his warmth & generosity made me admire the person. 1/n pic.twitter.com/pc9vPop70U — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) March 21, 2023

What Bhasker wore at her Delhi wedding reception?

Before this, the actor hosted a wedding reception in Delhi, which saw many high-profile political guests in attendance, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, actor Jaya Bachchan, and Shashi Tharoor. For the reception, the couple's outfits were designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's label. Bhasker donned a sleeveless heavily-embroidered hot-pink color lehenga, while Ahmad wore a white-beige color sherwani-set, which complimented her wife's outfit.

In case you missed the reception pictures, check here

Instagram post A post shared by reallyswara on March 21, 2023 at 4:56 pm IST

Wedding festivities saw Bhasker in rich colors, traditional ensembles

The wedding festivities kicked off with the haldi ceremony and Bhasker chose a comfortable orange color salwar-kurta by Delhi-based designer Heena Kochhar. Meanwhile, for her big day, she decked up as a South Indian bride and looked gorgeous in a raw mango color silk saree with a striped blouse. She accessorized the outfit with a beautiful maangtika which glamorized the look.

For Qawwali night, she chose outfit to match the vibe

It was a definitely grand wedding with a wide expanse of festivities, spread across eight days. Before the grand reception, Qawwali night took place, for which the actor, again, chose to wear an outfit designed by Kochhar. For the event, Bhasker wore a velvet sharara set, paired with a green dupatta. With minimal makeup, she accessorized the outfit with bangles and heavy earrings.