Lifestyle

5 Bollywood celebrities who ditched red on their wedding day

5 Bollywood celebrities who ditched red on their wedding day

Written by Sneha Das Jan 24, 2023, 03:34 pm 2 min read

New age brides are opting for unconventional lehenga shades for their wedding

When we talk about Indian wedding outfits, the color red comes to our minds instantly. However, Bollywood celebrities are breaking the traditional norms, ditching red embellished lehengas and sarees and going for unconventional shades. From Athiya Shetty to Neha Dhupia - all opted for pastel shades for their weddings. Here are five celebrity brides who chose not to wear red on their big day.

Athiya Shetty

Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty and Indian cricketer KL Rahul tied the knot on January 23 at Suniel Shetty's bungalow in Khandala. Shetty opted for an Anamika Khanna pastel pink lehenga with chikankari work on it. The handmade and handwoven lehenga in silk had zardozi and jaali work. It took 416 days i.e. 1,000 hours to create this exquisite pastel-hued piece!

Soha Ali Khan

If you want to switch red with some other color in your wedding look, Soha Ali Khan's bridal look in 2015 will definitely inspire you. She opted for an elegant Sabyasachi ivory-gold-kesariya orange lehenga. The kesariya shade was added keeping her mother Sharmila Tagore's request in mind. She completed the look with an emerald necklace and a statement passa.

Alia Bhatt

The country witnessed one of the hottest weddings of 2022 when Bollywood sweethearts Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in their Bandra home Vastu. Bhatt opted for a handwoven ivory-golden tissue silk saree custom-made by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. She finished off her look with matching uncut diamond Polki jewelry. Her free-flowing hairstyle and minimal makeup caught everybody's attention.

Neha Kakkar

Popular singer Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's wedding was indeed a magical one. Kakkar opted for a pale pink Sabyasachi lehenga on her wedding day. Gifted to her by the designer himself, the lehenga was embellished with zardozi floral motif, meenakari work, and multicolored threadwork in coral, fuchsia, and baby pink. Her natural-looking makeup was complimented by signature heritage jewelry.

Neha Dhupia

Bollywood actor Neha Dhupia also followed the unconventional lehenga trend when she got married to her longtime boyfriend and popular actor, Angad Bedi in a hush-hush ceremony in 2018. She opted for a blush pink Anita Dongre lightweight lehenga in silk with minimalistic mint green embroidery and traditional Rajasthani handwork including gota patti, dori, zardozi, and zari. The sheer dupatta also featured tassel details.