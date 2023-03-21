Entertainment

Salman Khan's 'KKBKKJ' song used auto-tune? Understanding how it works

Written by Tanvi Gupta Mar 21, 2023, 06:47 pm 3 min read

Salman Khan-led 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan's new song is out now!

Salman Khan is gearing up for his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which is enjoying a massive buzz. The film marks his return to the silver screen (in a lead role), while he also resumes his career as a singer! Khan lent his voice to Jee Rahe The Hum and the track sparked auto-tune allegations. We decode how the technology works.

Khan's song 'Jee Rahe The Hum' was dropped today

After two singles—Naiyo Lagda and Billi Billi—from KKBKKJ that made waves on the internet, the makers on Tuesday released the third track, Jee Rahe The Hum. The over three-minute-long song features Khan romancing Pooja Hegde. Interestingly, Khan also sang and collaborated with Amaal Mallik after eight years. They'd last worked together on Main Hoon Hero Tera for the film Hero (2015).

Khan's hidden singing talent has often been dissed by netizens

Netizens doubt Khan's singing talent and they leave no occasion to roast him! Last month, a video went viral in which Khan was singing the songs—Jag Ghoomeya from Sultan and Hangover from Kick. After watching the video, many called out Khan's "autotuned performance" on the singing reality show Indian Idol. A user quipped, "When you know you can destroy your acting career with singing..."

Khan was also trolled for singing Lata Mangeshkar's song

A few days after singer Lata Mangeshkar's demise on February 6, 2022, Khan took to his Instagram to share a video of himself crooning on Mangeshkar's song Lag Ja Gale from the 1964 film Wo Kaun Thi? Seemingly, his emotional tribute didn't go well with the netizens who trolled the actor for singing this song. A user commented, "Seems like you're drunk, please sleep!"

Now, let's understand how auto-tune can make someone sound better

Auto-tune is an audio processor that has the ability to manipulate the pitch of vocals and recordings, by analyzing the pitch, and subsequently correcting any deviations. Basically, it identifies the pitch of each note being sung and thereafter, adjusts it accordingly to the closest semitone in the desired scale. Notably, auto-tune does manipulation beyond correction, and listeners can easily make out heavily processed sounds.

Apart from Khan, Sonakshi Sinha was heavily trolled for singing

Music director Mallik, who is behind composing Salman's Jee Rahe The Hum, once brutally trolled Sonakshi Sinha for her singing. In 2019, during a chat show with his brother singer Armaan Malik, the composer was asked about the worst auto-tune song sung by an actor, and he replied, "Sonakshi Sinha's single Aaj Mood Ishqholic Hai is the worst auto-tuned song sung by an actor."

