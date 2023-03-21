Entertainment

Tesla cars blink on 'Naatu Naatu'; Elon Musk reacts

Written by Tanvi Gupta Mar 21, 2023, 06:15 pm 2 min read

Tesla cars paid an incredibly beautiful tribute to 'RRR' team

RRR's Naatu Naatu, which translates to "Dance Dance" has truly won hearts all over the world. Last week, the song scripted history as it won India an Academy Award in the Best Original Song category. The craze for the high-octane song is far from over, as recently, a video surfaced online, which showed Tesla cars putting up an incredible light show on the song.

Why does this story matter?

For over a year, Naatu Naatu is leading the chartbusters and ruling over the world of Reels on social media.

Recently, an awe-inspiring tribute for the RRR team was organized by the American multinational automotive company Tesla.

It stunned the world with a beautifully synchronized luminous show with an infinite number of Tesla cars, all of which blinked on the song in New Jersey.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk reacted to the viral video

The amazing Tesla light show was all over the internet, as it grabbed the attention of netizens and the video raked in millions of views. RRR's Twitter handle also shared the video, which certainly grabbed the attention of Tesla/Twitter honcho Elon Musk, who responded by dropping two heart emojis. Reverting to Musk's tweet, the RRR handle said, "We paid our love to Elon Musk."

Video was shared by the official account of Tesla, too

Notably, the viral video was also shared by the official account of Tesla, and the company captioned it: "Schedule your light show on multiple vehicles simultaneously to create an epic festival of lights." Meanwhile, the official handle of RRR shared the video with the caption that read, "Tesla light sync with the beats of Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu in New Jersey."

In case you missed the video, check out the here

Here's a quick recap of 'Naatu Naatu's epic Oscar win

At the 95th Academy Awards, which was held in Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles on March 13 (IST) SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR's song Naatu Naatu recorded a historic win by winning the coveted Best Original Song award. It was nominated alongside Lady Gaga's Hold My Hand, Rihanna's Lift Me Up, and This Is A Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once, among others.