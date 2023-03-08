Entertainment

Academy Awards: Amul honors Deepika Padukone for being a presenter

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 08, 2023, 12:20 pm 1 min read

Amul India honored Deepika Padukone for her Oscars feat

Deepika Padukone is a bonafide superstar who has awed the world with her acting skills. From being a part of the Cannes jury to presenting FIFA World Cup in finals, she has been a part of big events. Recently, Padukone was announced to be one of the presenters at the 2023 Academy Awards and now, Amul India has dedicated a quirky slate to her.

More about Amul's campaigns and Academy Awards 2023

Amul is known for its iconic and quirky campaign ideas pertaining to current affairs. The latest creative was posted on the official handle of Amul. Apart from Padukone, the coveted presenters' list includes Riz Ahmed, Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, and Michael B Jordan, among others. Indian film RRR has been nominated under the Best Original Song category for the song Naatu Naatu.

Twitter Post

#Amul Topical: Deepika Padukone to be a presenter at the 95th Academy Awards! pic.twitter.com/wAXN8gDKvo — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) March 7, 2023