Varun Dhawan-Anushka Sharma's 'Sui Dhaaga' to release in China

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 08, 2023, 11:08 am 1 min read

'Sui Dhaaga' will be releasing in China soon

Indian films have had a great run at the Chinese box office, especially after Dangal. Recently, Gauri Shinde's English Vinglish was released in China and now Yash Raj Films has announced that 2018's Sui Dhaaga: Made in India will release in China on March 31. The Sharat Katariya-directed film revolves around a small-town man who revives his family business after defying all odds.

Indian and Chinese youth are dream chasers: Sharma

The cast included prominent Bollywood actors of the new generation—Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma. It was bankrolled by Maneesh Sharma and Aditya Chopra. The film raked in decent numbers in India. As China loves emotional family dramas, this film has good potential. Sharma told Variety that Indian and Chinese youth are both dream chasers, making the film perfect for a China release.

A beautiful tale sewn with love and self-reliance #SuiDhaaga - Made In India is set to release in China on March 31, 2023. ❤️💚💙 pic.twitter.com/RunWZA1Aht — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) March 8, 2023