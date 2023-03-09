Entertainment

Ram Charan hints at Hollywood debut: Everything to know

Ram Charan is presently in the US for the promotions of 'RRR', ahead of Oscars 2023

The staggering success of RRR has made its lead actors, Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, a worldwide sensation. Their popularity has increased manifold, which can also be mapped by the fact that Charan has reportedly received an offer from Hollywood. Now, isn't that exciting? If that has got you thrilled, too, read on to know everything about his much-anticipated Hollywood debut.

Charan is presently in the United States for the promotions of RRR ahead of the Oscars 2023 ceremony, which will be held on Sunday night (Monday morning in India).

The actor also recently appeared on two of the most popular American celebrity talk shows: Good Morning America and KLTA Entertainment. Notably, Charan was also introduced as the "Brad Pitt of India" at the latter.

In a recent podcast with Sam Fragaso, Charan confirmed his Hollywood debut, saying he was in talks for a project. He, however, didn't reveal any other details. But Charan expressed his wish to work with Hollywood A-listers Tom Cruise, Pitt, and Julia Roberts. Interestingly, during his appearance on David Poland's D/30 show in January, he said, "Who doesn't want to be a Hollywood actor?"

Furthermore, Charan told Poland about how the cinematic world is coming together and will eventually be known as "global cinema," per The Indian Express. "It's no longer Hollywood or Bollywood, all the woods are going to burn out. I really want all your directors to experience us as actors, and I would like to do the same. It'll be a great synergy," he added.

Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli's RRR has bagged an Academy Awards nomination under the Best Song category for the song Naatu Naatu. Earlier, RRR became the first Indian film to win a Golden Globe Award for the same song under the Original Song category. Other than Charan and Jr. NTR, the movie also featured Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles.