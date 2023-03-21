Entertainment

#NewsBytesExclusive: 'Rocket Boys' director Abhay Pannu's next- a dystopian movie

#NewsBytesExclusive: 'Rocket Boys' director Abhay Pannu's next- a dystopian movie

Written by Divya Bhonsale Mar 21, 2023, 05:56 pm 3 min read

Abhay Pannu spoke about his next project

He hit it out of orbit with Rocket Boys 2! Filmmaker Abhay Pannu's series on eminent Indian scientists—Homi J Bhabha and Dr. Vikram Sarabhai—has made him the talk of the town. Even a week after its release, the series continues to receive applause. Talking to NewsBytes, Pannu throws light on his upcoming next and what went behind making Rocket Boys 2.

Was there pressure to match the bar with S02?

Both seasons were shot simultaneously. Only 20% of the sequel's filming was remaining when Season 1 was released. There was some criticism of the prequel. This led to pressure but after the initial months, it had gone away. When we saw the edits, we realized that we won't be called out for not living up to the expectations.

What's the best compliment you've received for it?

I don't think it is true but a person messaged me early this morning saying, "Abhay Pannu is the finest filmmaker of this generation." I think I can become a great filmmaker if I keep working hard. The fact that my mother cried not once but five times while watching the second season, is also another great compliment.

How has life changed for you since 'Rocket Boys'?

Life has not changed much. I get a lot of love when I go to film events, and from my school friends who watched the show, and love it. But that is all. Life hasn't changed much, and I am glad that it hasn't. I am constantly working hard to prove to myself that I can do better.

Was it tough to narrate the stories in a series?

It's tough to choose what to show or not. You decide your start and end points, and the path you want your protagonists to take. When the path's chalked out, it becomes easier to pick events you want to show. For instance, I missed out on showing Dr. Bhabha being awarded Padma Vibhushan because it didn't fit the narrative that I wanted to tell.

Tell us about the hurdles you faced while filming

We shot both seasons during the COVID-19 pandemic. We stopped filming for four months. But Nikkhil Advani made sure every person who was working, was paid for those months too. We were going over budget and still had 10-15 days of shoot left. It was challenging to ensure that the quality and visual aesthetics weren't affected, despite whatever monetary resources we were left with.

After 'Rocket Boys,' what's next for you?

I have written a film. Hopefully, the announcement of it will be made next month, in April. It is a film that I have been writing for the last year. It is a dream project of mine. I can't reveal much at the moment but it is a dystopian film. It is a story of hope in a dystopian world.