Keerthy Suresh gifts gold worth Rs. 75L to 'Dasara' crew

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 21, 2023, 05:43 pm 1 min read

Dasara is the upcoming film of "Natural Star" Nani and actor Keerthy Suresh. The film is in the buzz since its announcement and fans are waiting for the action-adventure film. The Srikanth Odela directorial hits the theaters on March 30. As per recent reports, Suresh gifted 130 gold coins of 10 grams each to every unit member on the last shoot day.

Suresh got emotional on the last day of the shoot

A source close to the film told The Statesman, "Keerthy was quite emotional on the last day of the shoot. She wanted to give away something to the people who made her give her best for the film." It might have cost her around Rs. 75 lakh for the gold. Suresh essays the character of Vennela in the upcoming pan-India film.

Buzz: Keerthy Suresh gifts 75 lakhs gold coins to all the crew members of 'Dasara' film on the last day of the shoot. She gifted the 130 members a gold coin of 10 grams each. pic.twitter.com/jsA7u5Aufc — MOVIE HERALD (@movieherald) March 21, 2023