MK Stalin felicitates Oscar-winner Kartiki Gonsalves with Rs. 1 crore

Kartiki Gonsalves along with Guneet Monga won an Academy Award this year, the first for an Indian production. The duo won in the Best Documentary Short category for the film The Elephant Whisperers. Gonsalves visited Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin after landing in India. The CM felicitated the filmmaker with a cash prize of Rs. 1 crore for her historic win.

Stalin also visited Bomman and Bellie earlier

The documentary revolves around two indigenous elephant caretakers at an elephant camp in Tamil Nadu. A video of Stalin's interaction with Golnsalves is making rounds on social media. Stalin met the caretaker couple Bomman and Bellie earlier this month and announced cash prizes for all the caretakers at the elephant camps. Meanwhile, Naatu Naatu also won an Oscar in the Best Original Song category.

