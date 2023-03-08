Entertainment

Oscars: Persis Khambatta was the first Indian presenter, not Deepika/Priyanka

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 08, 2023, 12:55 pm 1 min read

Persis Khambatta was the Indian presenter at Oscar

Indians are all over the map of world cinema recently. It started with SS Rajamouli's RRR last year and now Deepika Padukone has been announced as one of the presenters at the Academy Awards 2023. Ever since the announcement, many hailed her as the first Indian to do so. Later, it was revealed that she is the third Indian to present at the Oscars.

Who was Persis Khambatta?

The first Indian to present at the Oscars was actor Persis Khambatta in 1980. The former Miss India is known for her role as Lieutenant Ila in Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979). She was also the third Indian to participate in the Miss Universe pageant. The model/actor was lauded for her bald avatar back then. In 2016, Priyanka Chopra presented at the Oscars.

