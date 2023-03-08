Entertainment

Teenagers who broke into SRK's Mannat hid for 8 hours

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 08, 2023, 12:47 pm 1 min read

Two trespassers hid in SRK's Mannat for eight hours

Over the years, we have read and heard about some crazy fan encounters where they have gone to all extents to meet their favorite star. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is one such person who enjoys huge stardom and is loved by people across generations. Recently, two teenagers from Gujarat barged into his house, Mannat in Mumbai and we have got a new update.

Teenagers hid in SRK's makeup room

The teenagers, identified as Pathan Sahil Salim Khan (18) and Ram Khushuva (19), hid in the Pathaan actor's makeup room for around eight hours (3:00am to 10:30am) before surprising him. The duo entered the makeup room on the third floor via the scaffoldings as the building is undergoing repairs. They were later handed over to Bandra Police by Bungalow manager CB D'Souza.

Other details of the case

The teenagers were sent to judicial custody for a day. The police informed that no evidence of malicious intent was found from them. Khan is a laborer whereas Khushuva is a vegetable seller. Their parents arrived in Mumbai and secured their bail of Rs. 10,000 each. Their parents stated that they were not aware of their children's plans of traveling to Mumbai.