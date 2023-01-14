Entertainment

Jr. NTR talks about 'politics' behind India's Oscars selection

Written by Divya Bhonsale Jan 14, 2023, 09:41 pm 2 min read

'RRR' has been shortlisted for the longlist of Oscars 2023 nominations

After winning a Golden Globe Award, RRR is now looking to bag a nomination at the Oscars 2023. While India sent Chhello Show (Last Film Show) as its official entry, the SS Rajamouli-helmed magnum opus has been for consideration in all major categories. Recently, Jr. NTR spoke about the politics in choosing nominations for the Oscars and whether India "traditionally" picks Hindi films.

Why does this story matter?

RRR created history after winning the Golden Globe Award for Naatu Naatu in the Best Original Song category.

It beat the likes of Rihanna, Taylor Swift, and more to grab the award. It is for the first time that an Indian film was nominated in the Best Original Song category and eventually won it.

The film became a blockbuster on the global front, too.

Hindi has primarily been India's national language: Jr. NTR

On Variety's Awards Circuit Podcast, Jr. NTR was asked why RRR wasn't selected as India's entry. He said, "I don't think there's a lot of politics going on with what films should go. The panel...knows what they do the best." "Hindi has primarily been a national language for a...long time...that's why it has taken prominence. Choose RRR or don't...RRR has already made us proud."

Ram Charan will dance at Oscars if 'RRR' wins

Earlier, on Next Best Picture Podcast, Ram Charan had spoken about dancing on the stage if RRR wins an Oscar. "Of course, if they are going to give us an award, why not. We will do it 17 times back again," Charan said in the interview. Meanwhile, the final nominations for the Oscars will be announced on January 24.

Other Indian films eyeing Oscars nominations

Apart from Pan Nalin's Chhello Show and Rajamouli's RRR, more than half a dozen Indian films have been shortlisted for the longlist of nominations for the Academy Awards. Rishabh Shetty's Kantara, R Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files, Kichcha Sudeep's Vikrant Rona and two Marathi films, including Me Vasantrao, apart from others, are among those that have been shortlisted.