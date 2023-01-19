Entertainment

Academy Awards 2023: Who'll announce nominations, when, where to watch

Written by Tanvi Gupta Edited by Shreya Mukherjee Jan 19, 2023

Oscars 2023 nominations will be announced by Riz Ahmed, Allison Williams

The nominations announcement of the 95th Academy Awards will take place on Tuesday (January 24). As we wait to witness the celebration of cinematic excellence, British actor Riz Ahmed and M3GAN star Allison Williams have been roped in to announce the 2023 Academy Awards nominations. Are you confused about when and where to watch the ceremony? Don't worry! We've got you covered.

People outside the US can watch it on Disney+

The announcement will take place at 8:30am ET/7:00pm IST on Tuesday from the Academy's Samuel Goldwyn Theater. According to a US entertainment news outlet, people in the US can watch it on ABC's morning show or stream it on their official website. Meanwhile, people from other parts of the world can go through the nomination list on ABC News Live, Disney+, Oscars.org, and Oscars.com.

Meet your 2023 #OscarNoms hosts: Allison Williams and Riz Ahmed.



Leading contenders for Best Picture at Oscars 2023

It is worth mentioning that the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has released a list of over 300 movies that are competing to be eligible for the 'Best Picture' category this year. Some of the top contenders in this category are Avatar: The Way of Water, Top Gun: Maverick, and Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Who's hosting the ceremony?

The ceremony that will take place on March 12 will have Jimmy Kimmel as the host of the show. He has previously hosted the Oscars in 2017 and 2018. This will be the third time that Kimmel will be back on the stage. Kimmel is an American television host, famously known for his shows like Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Man Show.

'Chhello Show' is India's official entry for the 2023 Oscars

The Gujarati-language film Chhello Show (The Last Show) is India's official entry for the 2023 Oscars. Meanwhile, Naatu Naatu track from SS Rajamouli's RRR, which recently received Golden Globes Award for Best Original Song, has been shortlisted for the Oscars 2023 under the Best Original Song category. Other popular Indian films in contention to be nominated are Gangubai Kathiawadi, Kantara, Iravin Nizhal, and Rocketry.