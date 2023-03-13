Entertainment

'RRR' makes history, wins Best Original Song at Oscars

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mar 13, 2023, 08:29 am 2 min read

The day we were all waiting for is finally here. The 95th Academy Awards were held at Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles on Sunday (Monday morning in India) and the much-anticipated Naatu Naatu song from RRR made history by winning the first Best Original Song Oscar for India. Music composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose went on stage to pick the award. Congratulations!

Entire 'RRR' team was present at the event

RRR director SS Rajamouli, lead actors Ram Charan and Jr. NTR were present at the event. The trio arrived on the red carpet dressed in regal attire, with the onscreen Alluri Sita Rama Raju and Komaram Bheem twinning in black. Apart from them, Naatu Naatu singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava took the stage by storm as they performed a reenaction of the scene.

'Naatu Naatu' performance received standing ovation

Charan, Jr. NTR didn't shake their legs on stage

To enhance the excitement, the Naatu Naatu performance was announced by our very own Deepika Padukone, who glowed in a black mermaid cut dress. However, contrary to expectations and popular demand, Charan and Jr. NTR did not shake a leg to the Grammy-winning song on stage. In fact, they did not appear onscreen even during the performance. A missed chance, indeed.

Keeravani had a unique acceptance speech to deliver

Coming up on stage to receive the golden statuette, award-winning composer Keeravani had a unique speech to deliver. Picking up the Original Song Oscar, the veteran broke into a song. "There was only one wish on my mind, so was Rajamouli's and my family's - RRR has to win, pride of every Indian. And must put me on the top of the world."