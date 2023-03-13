Entertainment

Oscars 2023: 'The Elephant Whisperers' wins Best Documentary Short

Oscars 2023: 'The Elephant Whisperers' wins Best Documentary Short

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mar 13, 2023, 07:36 am 1 min read

'The Elephant Whisperers' has made history at Oscars

History has been made! The Oscar for Best Documentary Short has been awarded to The Elephant Whisperers. The Kartiki Gonsalves directorial was one of the three Indian projects to have bagged a nomination at the 95th Academy Awards. Available to stream on Netflix, the documentary has been produced by Guneet Monga. Both Gonsalves and Monga were present in Los Angeles to receive the award.

It tells a heart-tugging story of man-nature bond

The heart-tugging story revolves around a family, comprising humans Bomman and Bellie, and their children Raghu and Ammu (who are young elephants). Set in the Theppakadu Elephant Camp, this documentary boasts mesmerizing visuals and showcases a beautiful relationship between man and nature. The Elephant Whisperers defeated fellow nominees Haulout, How Do You Measure a Year, The Martha Mitchell Effect, and Stranger at the Gate.