Meet Amar Singh Chamkila who inspired Diljit Dosanjh-Parineeti Chopra's 'Chamkila'

Written by Isha Sharma Mar 13, 2023, 04:15 am 2 min read

Imtiaz Ali's upcoming directorial 'Chamkila' is based on the life of singer Amar Singh Chamkila

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Chamkila, directed by Jab We Met and Tamasha fame director Imtiaz Ali. The movie also stars Parineeti Chopra. It was recently reported that the makers have decided to ditch a theatrical outing, and the biographical drama will release directly on Netflix. Let's know who was the film's inspiration—Amar Singh Chamkila.

Rose from humble beginnings, climbed success ladder

Chamkila was a Punjabi singer and musician who rose to prominence in the state and its surrounding areas in a very short time in the 1980s, even earning the title of the "Elvis of Punjab." He was reportedly born Dhani Ram in Ludhiana, Punjab, in July 1960 in a working-class background, and his inclination toward music drove him toward the industry and stage shows.

Demand for Chamkila's music was at all-time high

Once Chamkila's music began appealing to the sensibilities of the listeners, his popularity grew manifold, and he collaborated with singer Amarjot Kaur, who sang the female vocals in almost all his duet songs. They later reportedly tied the knot. It is also said the demand for him was so huge that his monthly bookings often used to outnumber the days in the month itself.

These are themes Chamkila often used in songs

As is the case with a lot of Punjabi artists, Chamkila drew inspiration from his rural, rustic surroundings and turned the prevalent issues around him into music. He often penned songs with themes like coming-of-age, extra-marital relationships, alcohol and drug use, Punjabi men's hot tempers, etc. Moreover, contemporary artists, such as Yo Yo Honey Singh and Gippy Grewal, continue to be inspired by him.

Chamkila and Kaur met tragic end

Chamkila and his wife Kaur's career was tragically cut short when they were assassinated on March 8, 1988, in Mehsampur, Punjab. While the mystery of their killers remains unsolved to this day, Chamkila had riled up many people through his music who considered his work "obscene." Some theories suggest that he was allegedly being threatened by extortionists or possibly by Kaur's family, too.