Apple renews 'Prehistoric Planet' for Season 2; what's it about

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 02, 2023, 05:28 pm 1 min read

Apple TV+'s 'Prehistoric Planet' renewed for Season 2

Prehistoric Planet is set to be back for another season on Apple TV+. The makers have renewed the award-winning natural history series for the second season and it will be back on May 22. The second episode will comprise five episodes and will premiere globally for five days. Noted broadcaster David Attenborough stars as the narrator of the series.

What's there in store for Season 2?

This natural history is an amalgamation of award-winning filmmaking and the most updated paleontology talks about the spectacular species of the ancient Earth. Season 2 will present dinosaurs like Tarchia, one of the fan favorites Tyrannosaurus rex aka T-rex. The series' original score has been composed by Hans Zimmer, Anze Rozman Kara Talve as a part of Bleeding Fingers Music.

