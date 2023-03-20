Entertainment

Will #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan get postponed amid threats to Salman Khan

Written by Isha Sharma Mar 20, 2023, 10:39 am 2 min read

Salman Khan is being threatened by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Will Khan postpone his film 'KKBKKJ' due to threat to his life?

Notorious jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has been sending regular threats to superstar Salman Khan for a long time, and the Mumbai Police have amped up the actor-producer's security multiple times. Bishnoi—who's also the prime accused in Sidhu Moose Wala's assassination—sent fresh threats to the actor on Saturday. It has triggered the possibility that Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan may now arrive behind schedule.

Bishnoi is adamant that Khan should apologize

Per reports, this time, Bishnoi threatened Khan via email and in response, the Bandra Police registered a case under Sections 506(2), 120(b), and Section 34 of IPC. In a recent interview, Bishnoi reportedly said, "If Khan does not [apologize], be ready to face the consequences. He should come to our deity's temple and apologize. If our society forgives, then I will not say anything."

'KKBKKJ' is scheduled to arrive in theaters on Eid

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has been in the news for long due to its large cast ensemble. It is slated to release on Eid and the promotions are scheduled to start in the upcoming weeks. Khan has to be present during media interactions and other promotional events, but with such a question mark over his safety, he may skip some outings.

High-risk factor but Khan's security is also top-tier

While the danger looms large over Khan, his security is advanced and well-structured, and in case anything untowardly happens, his team can be relied upon. To provide some context, last November, the Maharashtra Government provided him Y+ security owing to these security concerns. It's the fourth-highest security level in India and is usually granted if the concerned person has a high risk to life.

Here's everything else you need to know about 'KKBKKJ'

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was earlier slated to release on December 30 but was pushed to Eid. The Farhad Samji directorial is anchored by an exciting ensemble. It'll mark Venkatesh Daggubati's Bollywood comeback after 25 years and Punjabi singer-actor Shehnaaz Gill's Hindi film debut. Pooja Hegde, Siddharth Nigam, dancer-actor-presenter Raghav Juyal, and singer-actor Jassie Gill are also part of the cast.