Remembering late Satish Kaushik's 5 best directorial works

Written by Divya Bhonsale Mar 09, 2023, 11:38 am 3 min read

Actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik breathed his last on Thursday at the age of 66

Actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik died in the early hours of Thursday due to a massive heart attack. He was 66. His friend, actor Anupam Kher, confirmed the news on Instagram. His sudden passing has left the film fraternity in shock and many celebrities, including his upcoming and last film Emergency's lead actor-director Kangana Ranaut, paid their tributes. Meanwhile, here are his five best directorial works.

'Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja'

Kaushik made his directorial film debut with the 1993 film Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja. Produced by Boney Kapoor, it starred Sridevi, Anil Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff in the lead, while Kher and Johnny Lever were also seen in important roles. Written by Javed Akhtar, the film was initially announced in 1987 and was initially directed by Shekhar Kapur, who left it mid-way.

'Tere Naam'

One of the path-breaking films of Bollywood actor Salman Khan's career is Tere Naam which was released in the year 2003. It also marked the Hindi debut of actor Bhumika Chawla. Tere Naam was a Hindi remake of the 1999 Tamil film Sethu, which featured Vikram in the lead. Notably, Kaushik also received best director nominations at Filmfare Awards and IIFA Awards for it.

'Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain'

Several of Kaushik's directorial projects featured Anil as the lead actor. In this 1999 film, too, Kaushik cast him opposite Kajol while other actors like Kher, Shakti Kapoor, and Parmeet Sethi were seen in pivotal roles. It was a commercial success as it was made on a budget of Rs. 6.25 crore and went on to earn Rs. 36.65 crore worldwide, as per reports.

'Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai'

Starring Anil and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead roles, Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai was Kaushik's fourth directorial. The 2000 romantic action drama also featured Sonali Bendre. Made on a budget of Rs. 9 crore, the movie collected Rs. 36 crore at the box office. A remake of the Telugu film Pellichesukundam, it was jointly produced by Anil's father-producer Surinder Kapoor and Boney.

'Kaagaz'

Kaushik's last directorial was the 2021 film Kaagaz which starred actor Pankaj Tripathi in the lead role. The cast also included actors like Monal Gajjar and Amar Upadhyay. The film is based on the real life of Lal Bihari, an Uttar Pradesh farmer who was declared dead by the government in official documents. Kaagaz showed 19 years of his fight against the government.

All about Kaushik

Born on April 13, 1956, Kaushik made his acting debut in 1983 with the movie Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron. He went on to act in many popular films like Mr. India, Ram Lakhan, and Sharmaji Namkeen, among many others. Kaushik was last seen in Rakul Preet Singh's Chhatriwali, while he was also roped in for Emergency. He even attended Akhtar's Holi party on Tuesday.