Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta to star together in 'Shiv Shastri Balboa'

Veteran actor Anupam Kher recently announced his upcoming film, Shiv Shastri Balboa, and shared its first look on social media. Directed by Ajayan Venugopalan, the movie will also star the talented Neena Gupta and some "very talented international cast and crew," as mentioned in Kher's post. Further, the Special 26 actor's hashtags indicate that the flick is going to be a comedy family drama.

What is this 'fascinating tale' all about?

Kher shared three looks. The first one had him sitting, hands crossed, with two men behind, while the second picture had him and Gupta, and the last one had only him. In all the snaps, Kher had the same posture and wore the same attire. In the caption, he wrote, "A fascinating tale of survival of an Indian in a small town in America!!"

Our guess: Will Sylvester Stallone feature in the film?

In the post, Kher added an interesting hashtag — #RockyBalboa. It is the character's name that Sylvester Stallone played in the Rocky franchise. We wonder why Kher has mentioned that! In fact, his character's surname in the upcoming movie is also Balboa. Will the star make an appearance? Kher did say that his film to feature "very interesting and talented international cast." Let's wait.

Gupta and Kher to work together after 'so many years'

This is going to be the 519th film of Kher. Gupta, whose movie Dial 100 is releasing next week, has also shared the first looks on her Instagram handle. Her caption read, "Very excited to be working with @anupampkher after so many years, on our new film #ShivShastriBalboa." The two have worked together in many movies like Utsav (1984) and Khal Nayak (1993).

Kher turned narrator for documentary, 'Bhuj: The Day India Shook'

Several colleagues wished luck to Kher and Gupta in the comments section. Shiv Shastri Balboa is backed by UFI Motion Pictures. Before this, the A Wednesday actor was seen in Discovery+ original documentary, Bhuj: The Day India Shook. Kher lent his voice as the narrator of the film, which traces the 2001 earthquakes in Bhuj, Gujarat. We gave the "compelling documentary" 3.5 stars.