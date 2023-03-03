Entertainment

T-Series announces collaboration Allu Arjun and Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Days after reports suggested that Telugu superstar Allu Arjun has declined to star in Atlee's Jawan, T-Series announced a collaboration with the iconic star. Only time will tell if the Pushpa actor is set to make his Bollywood debut under the esteemed banner. Not much is revealed about the project but it will be directed by the Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

All details about the upcoming project

T-Series's Bhushan Kumar is known for incubating talents and has worked with bonafide stars. Arjun is just another feather on the production house's cap. The upcoming project will be bankrolled by Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, and Shiv Chanana. It will be made under the T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures Production banners. The project is untitled as of now.

