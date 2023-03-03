Entertainment

Two men break into SRK's Mannat; handed over to cops

Written by Isha Sharma Mar 03, 2023, 09:49 am 2 min read

On Thursday, two men broke into Mannat and were nabbed by SRK's security guards

On Thursday, two men broke into Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow Mannat in Mumbai while the actor was reportedly out of the city for the shoot of his upcoming film Jawan. Per reports, they scaled the outer compound wall and were nabbed by SRK's security guards, who subsequently handed them over to the Bandra Police. The trespassers had reportedly traveled from Gujarat to "meet" SRK.

The incident took place early morning, probe is underway

Going by a report in Hindustan Times, the incident took place in the wee hours of the morning around 4:00am. The two men have reportedly been booked for trespassing and other relevant offenses. Now, the Bandra Police will connect with Gujarat Police to dig into their past criminal data to check if they were really just fans or had any other intentions.

The men were spotted 'loitering' around Mannat

The security guards employed at Mannat became suspicious of the two men when they were seen "loitering" around Mannat and then "hiding" in the premises early morning. Per reports, SRK returned home from his shooting a few hours later and went straight to sleep. The incident has certainly raised questions about the safety of the superstar, his wife, and their three kids.

Separately, yesterday, an FIR was filed against Gauri Khan

Yesterday, an FIR was filed against SRK's wife, interior designer, and producer Gauri Khan in Lucknow over disputes about a property purchase. The case has been registered under Section 409 of the Indian Penal Code, which refers to a criminal breach of trust. She was the brand ambassador of a real estate company that allegedly scammed a customer and denied him a flat's possession.

Meanwhile, here's where we'll see SRK next

SRK recently delivered an all-time blockbuster in the form of Pathaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana. The film is a part of Yash Raj Films's spy universe. Up next, he will be seen in Atlee's Jawan, co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. It'll be released on June 2. His last release of 2023 will be Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki.