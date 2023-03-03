Entertainment

Times Deepika Padukone made India proud on the global stage

Written by Isha Sharma Mar 03, 2023, 11:09 am 2 min read

Deepika Padukone will be one of the presenters at the Oscars this year. Take a look at her other global achievements

Bollywood's reigning queen Deepika Padukone is going global and how! On Thursday, it was announced that Padukone will be one of the presenters at the Oscars ceremony, scheduled to take place on March 12 in Los Angeles. Padukone is the only Indian celebrity to feature on the prestigious list this year. Here's looking at past instances when she put India on the global map.

Padukone unveiled the FIFA World Cup trophy in December 2022

The Om Shanti Om star became the first Indian to unveil the FIFA World Cup trophy ahead of the final match between Argentina and France. "From unveiling the FIFA World Cup Trophy to witnessing one of the greatest games in sporting history. I truly couldn't have asked for more," she wrote post the event. Padukone was there as an ambassador of Louis Vuitton.

She made it to the Cannes jury last year

While numerous Indian celebrities have walked the famous red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival, Padukone's victory is special. Last year, not only did she make heads turn in her stunning costume ensembles, but she also served on the Cannes jury alongside several other prestigious directors and actors. "If I've landed here today, I must be doing something right," DP said about the achievement.

International magazines have also honored DP's work

In 2018, the prestigious TIME magazine named her "One of the 100 most Influential People" across the globe. That year, she happened to be the only Indian to acquire a spot on this list. Hollywood media portal Variety had also included her twice in the International Women's Impact Report, which lauds the accomplishments of women working in the entertainment sector globally.

The 'Cocktail' actor was featured on Meghan Markle's podcast 'Archetypes'

Padukone added another feather to her cap by appearing on Meghan Markle's podcast, Archetypes. She had a heart-to-heart with Markle and spoke extensively about her struggles with depression, the need of raising awareness about mental health, and how being vulnerable is nothing to be ashamed of. She also recounted her painful ordeal and her struggles with mental illness and its impact on her life.

