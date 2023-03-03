Entertainment

Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad to get married in November: Reports

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 03, 2023, 11:05 am 1 min read

Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad to get married in November

Hrithik Roshan is one of the most sought-after actors in India who has mesmerized viewers with his performances. Apart from his work life, his personal life has been under scrutiny. Be it his reported affair with Kangana Ranaut or divorce from Suzanne Khan or his current relationship with Saba Azad. Reports suggest that he's going to tie the knot with Azad in November 2023.

Details about Roshan's family

A verified Twitter handle claimed this explosive news on the microblogging site. The love birds are dating for quite some time now and are often snapped together. Roshan has two children from his previous marriage who are jointly looked after by him and Khan. Considering the wedding spree in the tinsel town, fans are quite excited for the couple.

Twitter Post

Breaking News:- @iHrithik and #SabaAzad are going to get married in November 2023! — BollywoodKiNews (@BollywoodKiNews) March 2, 2023

