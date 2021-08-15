Who is Karan Boolani? Know who stole Rhea Kapoor's heart

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Aug 15, 2021, 07:00 pm

Here's all you need to know about Rhea Kapoor's husband Karan Boolani

Producer Rhea Kapoor tied the knot with long-time beau, Karan Boolani, on Saturday in a close-knit ceremony. Apart from father Anil, mother Sunita, sister Sonam and husband, and brother Harsh Varrdhan, the function saw many stars in attendance like Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, and Anshula Kapoor. But what is the groom's identity? Let's find out!

Education

Boolani is a filmmaker with 500 ads to his name

Boolani, who has been in a relationship with Kapoor for 13 years, is a filmmaker. After completing his post-graduation course in Film and Television from Bond University in Australia, Boolani returned to India and worked in several commercials and documentaries. His short film, titled La Fourchette, won big at the New York Short Film Festival. Reportedly, he has over 500 advertisements to his name.

Work

He's known for his documentary 'That Healing Feeling'

In the advertisement arena, Boolani has worked with multinational brands like Google and Nike. Acclaim as a documentary filmmaker came from his feature-length documentary film That Healing Feeling. According to News18, he became the youngest member on the executive board of the Indian Documentary Producers Association following the release of this documentary. He has also worked in Bollywood and that's how he met Kapoor.

Sets

It was first film and first love for Rhea

The lovebirds met during the making of Sonam-starrer Aisha and started dating in 2009. While Kapoor produced the 2010 flick, Boolani was an assistant director on the film. The producer had shared a few pictures with her beau from 2010 when Aisha was shot in Rishikesh, revealing how she had experienced her first love during her first film at 21.

Instagram Post

Check out the sweet post here

Instagram post A post shared by rheakapoor on August 15, 2021 at 5:47 pm IST

Projects

Boolani has coming-of-age show with AR Rahman in the pipeline

Apart from Aisha, Boolani assisted in Karan Johar's Wake Up Sid. Later, he helmed Netflix's sports drama series Selection Day, based on Arvind Adiga's novel of the same name. Anil Kapoor had co-produced the project, who again collaborated with Boolani on his series 24. As per reports, Boolani is set to work with AR Rahman for his upcoming coming-of-age show. Congratulations on your marriage!