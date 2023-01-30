Entertainment

Kailash Kher attacked in Hampi for not singing Kannada songs

Singer and composer Kailash Kher was allegedly attacked during a concert in Hampi, Karnataka, on Friday. According to reports, a bottle was thrown at the singer from the audience during his performance, demanding that he sing a Kannada song. As soon as this incident occurred, the police swung into action and nabbed the alleged culprits. Kher is reported to be unharmed.

Miscreant agitated with Kher for not singing Kannada songs

The incident took place during the three-day Hampi Utsav that began on January 27, where a large number of people had gathered to witness Kher's performance. As per the preliminary information, the miscreants threw a bottle at the singer after becoming agitated when Kher did not perform any Kannada songs but instead sang Hindi songs. Police have taken the miscreants into custody.

The bottle missed Kher by a whisker

Two youths, Pradeep (22), and Surah (21) were arrested by the police, and their statements have been recorded. In a video of the alleged incident that has surfaced online, Kher is seen performing on stage when a bottle flies toward him but misses by a whisker. An official is then seen picking up the bottle as Kher, not distracted, continues with his performance.

Know more about Hampi Utsav

Hampi Utsav is a one-of-a-kind festival that attracts thousands of visitors from all over the world. The festival was held in the Vijayanagara district in Karnataka, and was inaugurated by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Many famous artists were invited to perform at the festival including Kher, and singers like Arjun Janya, Vijay Prakash, Raghu Dixit, Ananya Bhat, and Armaan Malik.

Kher's 'Chand Sifarish' recently went viral

On another note, an adorable video of a Pakistani groom singing Kher's Chand Sifarish for his bride at their wedding recently went viral on social media. The video was well received by netizens, with over 2.9 million views on Instagram. The romantic song from the movie Fanaa was sung by Kher, and Shaan.