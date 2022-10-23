Politics

Karnataka: BJP minister slaps woman; Congress demands his immediate dismissal

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Oct 23, 2022, 04:59 pm 2 min read

A Karnataka minister has been embroiled in controversy after he slapped a woman in the full public gaze on Saturday. V Somanna, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and the Minister of Infrastructure Development was caught on camera doing the act while distributing property ownership documents among people in the Chamarajanagar district. Meanwhile, the Congress party demanded his dismissal from the ministerial post.

Details Woman was upset about not receiving a land title: Reports

According to reports, the woman was expressing her dissatisfaction about not getting a land title during the ownership distribution event, which enraged the minister, who slapped her in front of everyone. Some people present there came to her rescue, while the woman began stroking the minister's feet. The video of the act is being extensively circulated on social media.

Twitter Post Watch: Video of Minister Somanna slapping the woman

Karnataka Minister V. Somanna slaps a woman at a public event for the distribution of land title deeds. No ifs or buts. Should be thrown out. pic.twitter.com/r7VKasD9x6 — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) October 23, 2022

Reaction Congress demands minister's removal

Meanwhile, Congress sharply criticized the behavior of the BJP minister and demanded his dismissal. The party alleged that the selection of beneficiaries for the distribution of ownership was done through unfair means. It also claimed that the woman had raised her voice against this mess, due to which the minister slapped her. Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said that BJP leaders have become arrogant.

Quote Behavior contrary to PM Modi's woman empowerment slogan: Surjewala

Surjewala alleged that the behavior by the BJP minister was in contrast to the woman empowerment slogan espoused by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "The New Gem of Bommai Govt. BJP Minister slaps a hapless woman. She falls to the ground. Instead of apologizing for the shameless act, Minister V. Somanna makes the Police throw her out," he said.

Politics Shiv Sena MP mocks minister

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi reacted sharply to the incident and mocked the minister while sharing the video. She said the minister will say that it was not a slap but 'blessings on the cheek' Chaturvedi tagged the Ministry of Women and Child Development and the National Commission for Women and wrote, "there is nothing to see here. No action is expected."

Information Explanation sought by CM Bommai

According to Hindustan Times, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has sought an explanation from Somanna. Earlier, some reports suggested that the minister apologized to the woman soon after the incident. The woman also said that the minister assured her to help, reports added.