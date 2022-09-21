Politics

MP: BJP threatens to obstruct Congress's yatra over 'anti-Brahmin' remarks

The Congress leader KK Mishra has made the controversial remarks during a media interview.

A new political feud has erupted between the Indian National Congress (INC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) following alleged inappropriate statements by Madhya Pradesh Congress leader KK Mishra. The BJP threatened to block Rahul Gandhi's ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from entering the state as the saffron party is demanding Mishra's expulsion, PTI reported. Meanwhile, Mishra said that the ruling party misinterpreted his words.

Context Why does this story matter?

The ongoing yatra of the Congress is perceived as an effort to reclaim its status as the primary opposition party and to fortify both inside and outside.

The 3,570-kilometer march is anticipated to help the party gain ground on the BJP before the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections amid controversy due to several prominent figures leaving the party in recent months.

Protest BJP protest against accused Congress leader

Demanding Mishra's expulsion from the opposition party, BJP supporters held a demonstration outside the residence of state Congress president Kamal Nath on Tuesday. Mishra is accused of making objectionable remarks in a media interview regarding the state government's action against Brahmin officials. To recall, a superintendent of police in the Jhabua area was suspended while a collector was transferred over separate issues.

Comments What did Mishra say?

The SP was suspended for reportedly using abusive language over the phone against students requesting security from him, as per PTI. It said the Jhabua collector was transferred due to improper execution of social schemes. Later, Mishra was overheard expressing that, while he is happy to be a Brahmin, he values humanity above all else and cannot back a Brahmin who commits an injustice.

BJP workers said if no action is taken against Mishra, Gandhi's yatra would be stopped before entering MP, as per PTI. Later, some BJP officials also met Nath at his home and submitted a memorandum requesting Mishra's removal from Congress. Notably, the yatra was flagged off in Tamil Nadu in the first week of September.

Campaign More about the Bharat Jodo Yatra

Bharat Jodo Yatra is a 150-day-long foot march by the Congress party. It was launched on September 7 to go from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. Gandhi, who has been at the forefront of the march, has said that it aims to reach out to every section of society. He said the yatra will also help combat BJP's divisive politics.