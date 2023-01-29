India

Swedish woman flies to India to marry Uttar Pradesh man

Jan 29, 2023

Swedish woman flies to India to marry UP man she met on Facebook

A woman from Sweden reportedly traveled to India to get married to a man she met online, setting a new example of how love knows no boundaries! She traveled nearly 6,000 kilometers to marry her love, who is a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Etah. As per news agency ANI, Sweden's Christen Liebert met Etah's Pawan Kumar on Facebook and fell in love with him.

Liebert met Kumar on Facebook in 2012

According to reports, the couple officially married per Hindu rituals at a school in Etah on Friday. In pictures and videos from their wedding shared by ANI, Liebert can be seen dressed in a traditional Indian wedding outfit as she exchanged garlands with Kumar during the varmala ceremony. She reportedly met Kumar on Facebook in 2012 and had previously visited India as well.

What Liebert said about India and her marriage

Speaking to ANI, Liebert said, "I have been to India before, I love India, and I am very happy about this marriage." Meanwhile, the groom, who is a BTech graduate from an institute in Dehradun, is currently working as an engineer at a firm. Kumar's father, Geetam Singh, said, "We totally agree with this marriage," adding their happiness lies in the child's happiness.

Visuals from the marriage

Another cross-border love story

In another instance of love across international borders, a minor girl from Pakistan was arrested last week for reportedly forging her identity and living illegally in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Whitefield Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) S Girish said that a 26-year-old Uttar Pradesh man named Mulayam Singh Yadav met the girl from Pakistan's Hyderabad on the online gaming app Ludo.

Couple got married in Nepal, illegally entered India

Yadav and the minor Pakistani girl got married in Nepal earlier and illegally entered India in September, according to the police. They have reportedly been staying in the laborer quarters under the Bellandur Police Station's jurisdiction in Bengaluru. "She has been handed over to the FRRO (Foreigners Regional Registration Office), and a case is filed against the man. He has been arrested," said Girish.