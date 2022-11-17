India

UP: Scared of parent-teacher meeting, student attempts suicide, leaves note

Written by Prateek Talukdar Nov 17, 2022, 11:45 am 2 min read

The parents of the boy haven't made any complaints against the school

Scared of the parent-teacher meet, a Class 9 student in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh reportedly attempted suicide by jumping in front of a moving train. He collided with the mesh in front of the engine and was thrown off the railway track, where he was found with injuries on his head and legs. An apology note addressed to his teacher was found near him.

The boy, Aditya Tiwari (13), is a student of City Montessori School, a private institution, and a resident of Gomti Nagar extension. He is admitted to a hospital for treatment. The apology note found near him reads, "I apologize for my mistake what I did which is extremely wrong. Ma'am I promise this will never be repeted again" (sic).

He allegedly blocked his teacher's number on his parents' phone to prevent them from speaking, reported Live Hindustan. Tiwari's father is reportedly a retiree of the armed forces, who was informed that he returned from school using a path different than every day. While some employees of the school said the issue was being sensationalized unnecessarily, the school management hasn't made any official comment.

The school's public relations officer (PRO) said Tiwari is good at studies but got comparatively lesser marks on the last test. A parent-teacher meet was called in this regard, which Tiwari was trying to avoid and making excuses. Following this, the teacher decided to visit his house to meet his parents and he took the extreme step.

On Sunday, a higher secondary school student (16) died by suicide at her home in Banasawadi near Bengaluru after she was caught cheating in an exam. The deceased's kin staged a protest blaming the teacher. In August, a student of Class 9 died by suicide after being allegedly humiliated and suspended for bringing a mobile phone to class in Varanasi, UP.