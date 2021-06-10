Chhattisgarh: Woman, five daughters jump to death before speeding train

The woman along with her daughters rushed to the railway tracks after a fight with her husband

A woman and her five daughters allegedly died by suicide by jumping in front of a moving train apparently after a domestic dispute in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district, police said on Thursday. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has directed the district administration to conduct a probe into the incident that took place late Wednesday night and take necessary action.

Details

The bodies were found 55 km from Raipur

The bodies were recovered on Thursday morning from the railway tracks near the Imlibhata canal bridge between Mahasamund and Belsonda, around 55 km from the state capital, Raipur, police said. As per preliminary information, Uma Sahu (45) and her daughters, Annapurna (18), Yashoda (16), Bhumika (14), Kumkum (12), and Tulsi (10), are a native of Bemcha village.

What happened?

Woman took the extreme step after a quarrel with husband

Uma had a quarrel with her husband on Wednesday. After the tiff, the woman along with her daughters rushed to the railway tracks, located around 1.5 km from their village, and took the extreme step, Mahasamund's Additional Superintendent of Police Megha Tembhurkar Sahu said. After being alerted in the morning, a police team reached the spot and sent the bodies for postmortem, she said.

PR release

Investigation into the mass suicide is underway

No suicide note has been found so far and an investigation into the case is underway, Additional SP Megha said. A preliminary probe suggests that Uma's husband Kejau Ram Sahu lives with his family in Bemcha village, works as a laborer at a rice mill in Mudhena village, and owns 1.75 acres of land, the release issued by the public relations department said.

He said, she said

The man tried to search for them at night

Meanwhile, the woman's husband said that he was drunk on Wednesday evening and had a minor quarrel with his wife over household expenses after dinner around 7 pm. "I went to sleep and my wife along with the daughters left the home. I tried to locate them and when I didn't find them, I thought they would come back in the morning," he said.