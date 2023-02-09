Entertainment

'Farzi' to 'Thunivu': Exciting OTT weekend watchlist is here

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 09, 2023, 04:10 am 3 min read

The last patches of winter are being engulfed by the sweet warm breeze of spring and as you are already busy planning your Valentine's Week, we thought of helping you out. Yes, you all guessed it right. Our OTT weekend watchlist is here for your perfect date night. Single souls, don't fret, you would also enjoy these selected picks. Check out the list here.

'Farzi'

The limelight is on actor Shahid Kapoor who will be making his OTT debut with Amazon Prime Video's Farzi. From the trailer to quirky promotions, the Raj and DK-helmed series looks exciting. It revolves around a small-time artist who gets into the world of conning. The thriller has a stellar cast comprising the adept Vijay Sethupathi and Raashii Khanna. It premieres on Friday.

'Bill Russell: Legend'

OTT has raised the standards of documentaries around the world. Bill Russell: Legend is streaming on Netflix and it focuses on the former NBA champion's career and his fight for civil rights. The documentary will also drop some light on his personal life and will feature the final interview recorded by him before his passing away. It is directed by Sam Pollard.

'Salaam Venky'

Kajol and Vishal Jethwa starrer slice-of-life drama Salaam Venky was one of the most heartfelt movies of 2022. Actor Revathy returned to directing after 12 years. Aamir Khan has a special appearance, too. The film will stream on ZEE5 from Friday. It's based on Srikanth Murthy's The Last Hurrah which is in turn based on the real-life story of differently-abled chess player Venkatesh Kolavennu.

'Thunivu'

Ajith starrer Thunivu was a rage at the Tamil box office. It clashed with Vijay's Varisu and two other South Indian films. The action thriller was a huge money spinner at the box office and is currently streaming on Netflix. The H Vinoth directorial was loved by fans and this is the perfect watch for a Friday night.

'You' Season 4: Part 1

Penn Badgley's psychological thriller's new season is one of the most anticipated series. In Season 4, the protagonist Joe will be in London, starting afresh. A new obsession makes things go haywire. The first part of the new season premiered on Netflix on Thursday. Not the perfect treat on Valentine's Week but definitely a much-needed season for the fans.

'Your Place or Mine'

Speaking about the upcoming Valentine's Day, we have Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon starrer rom-com Your Place or Mine. It is directed by Aline Brosh McKenna. It revolves around two besties who swap their homes for a week to know more about each other's lives. This experiment brings them closer. The perfect weekend night romantic comedy premieres on Friday on Netflix.