Box office: 'TJMM' continues to hold strong

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 31, 2023, 01:18 pm 1 min read

'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' box office collection

Luv Ranjan's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is having a surprising run at the box office. At a time when people muttered "romcom is dead in Bollywood," the film emerged to rake in huge numbers. Currently, the film is still earning a decent amount of money at the box office. The film is holding strong after facing competition from other films.

Might get sidelined by new releases

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the romcom earned Rs. 75 lakh on Thursday. The overall collections are Rs. 134.64 crore. The film might get overshadowed by the recently released Bholaa and Dasara. The project is headlined by Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor and it marks the former's return to romcoms after years. Comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi also stars in a supporting role.

