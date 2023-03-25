Entertainment

Actor Nilu Kohli's husband dies, last rites on Sunday: Reports

Film and TV actor Nilu Kohli's husband breathed his last on Friday (Photo credit: Instagram/ @nilukohli)

Noted Bollywood and television actor Nilu Kohli's husband, Harminder Singh Kohli, passed away on Friday (March 24). As per media reports, he was found dead inside his bathroom in the afternoon. His last rites will reportedly be held on Sunday (March 26) after their son returns to Mumbai. The cause of his sudden death is currently unknown. May he rest in peace.

Harminder was alone at home when tragedy occurred

As per Navbharat Times, none of the family members were home at the time of Harminder's death. Only a house help was present. He was reportedly doing fine and went to the washroom after returning from Gurudwara. But when he didn't come out for long, the help went in to check on him, only to find him lying on the floor, said reports.

Nilu devastated following husband's death

Actor Nilu's daughter, Sahiba, confirmed the news of Harminder's passing to ETimes on Friday. While talking to the punlication, she said that her mother was devastated by her father's sudden demise. "My mom is not in a good condition. She was out for some work when the incident happened," she told the aforementioned media outle. The incident reportedly transpired around 1:30 pm on Friday.

Last rites to be held after son's return

Harminder's last rites will reportedly be held on Sunday. As per ETimes, Sahiba said that the funeral would be held after her brother returns home. "It happened this (Friday) afternoon. It was a sudden death. The last rites will happen two days from now as my brother is in the Merchant Navy and we are waiting for him," she said.

More on Nilu's work front

Nilu is a popular name in the Hindi film and television industries. She marked her acting debut in 1995 with the TV show Aahat and later appeared in the 1999 film Dil Kya Kare. She recently played late actor Arun Bali's daughter in Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Goodbye. In the television world, she's known for shows like Choti Sarrdaarni and Maddam Sir.