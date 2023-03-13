Entertainment

Salman Khan-Sooraj Barjatya to reunite for 'Prem Ki Shaadi'

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 13, 2023, 03:11 pm 1 min read

Salman Khan's next venture is here

Every Bollywood superstar has an iconic series of characters. Be it Amitabh Bachchan's Vijays or Shah Rukh Khan's Rajs, fans love these characters like their own. The Bhaijaan of Bollywood, Salman Khan's trademark character is Prem, and he is known for his iconic collaborations with Sooraj Barjatya. And now, the duo is in talks to collaborate in Prem Ki Shaadi.

Barjatya's old wine in a new bottle

The upcoming film is touted to be a family drama and as per a report on Pinkvilla, it is based on the backdrop of nuclear families. Barjatya's comfort zone is family dramas but the director is now venturing into new arenas and this will be exciting to see how his family dramas transition from big fat Indian families to quaint nuclear families.

More details about the upcoming family drama

The film is under casting process and is slated to go on floors in November 2023. The makers are eyeing a Diwali 2024 release. It will mark Khan and Barjatya's fifth collaboration and all their earlier four films have been huge money spinners at the box office. In 2023, Khan will be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Tiger 3.