Deepak Tijori files a cheating case of Rs. 2.6 crore

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 20, 2023, 11:45 am 1 min read

Deepak Tijori has filed a cheating case against a producer

Bollywood actor-director Deepak Tijori filed a case against producer Mohan Gopal Nadar alleging that the latter duped him of Rs. 2.6 crore. The FIR was lodged on March 15. The case was registered at the Amboli Police Station and Nadar has been booked under IPC Sections 420 and 406. As per reports, a probe has been initiated into the matter.

Details of the FIR

Tijori told police that he and Nadar were supposed to co-produce a thriller that was supposed to be helmed by Tijori. It was tentatively titled Tipppsy and Tijori entrusted Rs. 2.6 crore with Nadar. The film was not completed in time and when asked for repayment, the accused cited various excuses. Tijori also said that the cheques given by Nadar kept bouncing.

Bollywood actor & director Deepak Tijori filed a case of cheating at Amboli police station. The actor alleged that he was duped of Rs 2.6 cr by co-producer Mohan Nadar, who joined him to produce a thriller film. Case has been registered under sec 420 & 406 of IPC & probe… https://t.co/mf05f3LHWm pic.twitter.com/R0jy1saVtN — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2023