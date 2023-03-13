Entertainment

Deepika Padukone's Oscars 2023 lookbook: Times actor channeled Hollywood glam

Written by Tanvi Gupta Mar 13, 2023, 07:57 pm 2 min read

Academy Awards 2023: Deepika Padukone glamorous looks at Oscars

The 95th Academy Awards, held at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, witnessed the who's who of celebrities walk the champagne-colored "red carpet" in the most glamorous avatars. Actor Deepika Padukone, who was one of the presenters this year, graced the event in a larger-than-life black mermaid gown and sent the internet into a meltdown. Here are times Padukone stood out on the red carpet.

But first, let's talk about her Oscars after-party glam look

For the biggest Hollywood night, Padukone made a stunning appearance in an off-shoulder, customized mermaid silhouette dress paired with a statement Cartier necklace. For the after-party, she channeled her Hollywood glam and changed into a wine-colored fringe dress from designer Naeem Khan's couture. She completed her look with classic diamond earrings. Her glamorous avatar was widely appreciated by her celebrity friends and netizens, too.

Padukone's Cannes Film Festival 2022 looks that went viral

Lately, Padukone has been adding feathers to her cap with her distinguished accomplishments. In 2022, the actor made India proud by being a jury member at the Cannes Film Festival 2022. At the time, too, she brought her fashion A-game on the red carpet. All her looks went viral, including the retro-inspired Sabyasachi looks and the elegant, plunging-neckline red gown look by Louis Vuitton.

When Padukone stood out in eye-catchy purple gown

In 2020, Padukone attended the 26th Annual Crystal Awards, part of the World Economic Forum, which was held in Davos, Switzerland. With yet another impactful look, the actor stood out on the red carpet. To recall, she chose a purple gown by Alex Perry, paired with minimalistic accessories and slicked-down waves for her hair. People were in total awe of her elegant look.

Padukone made heads turn at Time's 100 Most Influential ceremony

It was the year 2018, and Padukone made us proud yet again by becoming the only Indian actor to be featured in Time's 100 Most Influential list. Besides gracing the ceremony with her all-time elegant smile and confident looks, she chose to wear a sari by designer Anamika Khanna. The ivory-colored sari, embellished with floral appliqué work, is still etched in her fans' minds.