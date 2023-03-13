Entertainment

'Singham Again': Ajay Devgn-Deepika Padukone starrer set for 2024 release

Written by Tanvi Gupta Mar 13, 2023, 07:07 pm 3 min read

'Singham Again': Makers lock Diwali 2024 as the release date of the film

With explosive dialogues and action-packed sequences, the Singham cop film series is undoubtedly one of the most loved franchises of all time. Ajay Devgn—who portrays the fearless Inspector Bajirao Singham in it—is teaming up again with his long-time friend and collaborator Rohit Shetty for the third installment, titled Singham Again. Now, the latest reports suggest that the makers are eyeing Diwali 2024 release date.

Why does this story matter?

The cop drama Singham was released back in 2011, followed by its sequel Singham Returns in 2014, which ultimately marked the beginning of Shetty's Cop Universe and later included Simmba (2018) and Sooryavanshi (2021).

Interestingly, all films in this universe have been box office successes, including Akshay Kumar-led Sooryavanshi, which broke several records despite a slump in box office collections in the post-pandemic era.

Makers reportedly locked release date, shooting schedule

The highly-anticipated third installment in the Singham franchise has not yet gone on floors, but the makers have locked Diwali 2024 as the date for Singham Again's release, reported Bollywood Hungama. Reportedly, the shooting schedule will kick off in July 2023. To recall, reports of Singham 3 have been surfacing online since 2021, and Shetty officially confirmed the making of the film last year.

Shetty announced Deepika Padukone's entry into Cop Universe

In 2022, during a Cirkus song launch event, Shetty announced that actor Deepika Padukone will join the Cop Universe. During the press conference, the filmmaker said, "Everyone knows that my next film is Singham Again... Every time, I am asked, 'When will Lady Singham come?' So, to all those, in Singham Again, Lady Singham will come." He added, "She (Deepika) is my lady cop."

'Singham Again' to feature other members of Cop Universe

Reportedly, just like Marvel Cinematic Universe films, which feature special appearances from numerous Marvel actors, Singham Again will also have several cameos. This means, besides Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Kumar will also make appearances in Singham Again, similar to how Simmba where both Devgn and Kumar made cameos, albeit in the post-credits. Later, in Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi, too, Singh and Devgn were seen.

What we know about plot of 'Singham Again'

An action extravaganza like no other, the Singham franchise has always ensured full entertainment! As per a previous Pinkvilla report, the third installment would be grander in scale and will be set against the backdrop of terrorism, with the protagonist Singham traveling all the way to neighboring Pakistan to grab hold of terror outfits. The film will be packed with incredible action sequences.