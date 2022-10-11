Entertainment

Is Ajay Devgn-Neeraj Pandey's film on Chanakya back on track?

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Oct 11, 2022, 10:53 am 2 min read

The film will hit the theaters on June 16, 2023

In an exciting piece of news, Bollywood star Ajay Devgn announced on social media on Monday that he is set to join hands with A Wednesday and Baby helmer Neeraj Pandey. The actor made the announcement on Twitter while stating that the untitled film will hit cinema halls globally on June 16, 2023. Read on to know more about the upcoming project.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Padma Shri recipient recently made the headlines for bagging his fourth National Film Award.

Devgn made his acting debut with Phool Aur Kaante (1991) and made his directorial debut with U Me Aur Hum (2008). He later went on to star in several acclaimed films like RRR, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, etc.

So, his new film announcement is a significant one.

Announcement Here's what Devgn wrote on Twitter

Tagging filmmaker Pandey on Twitter, Devgn wrote, "@neerajpofficial and I are going to start our film together soon. And, this one will release worldwide in cinemas on June 16, 2023." According to a report by the news agency PTI, the movie will be a period drama based on the life of Chanakya, who was the royal adviser to Mauryan Emperor Chandragupta.

.@neerajpofficial and I are going to start our film together soon. And, this one will release worldwide in cinemas on June 16, 2023. — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) October 10, 2022

History Is it the same movie announced in 2018?

To recall, the film on the master economist was announced back in 2018 by the duo. But it did not take off back then owing to various reasons. Later in 2020, Pandey told PTI that the film's pre-production was underway and the shooting process would begin once the pandemic was contained. Reports suggest that Devgn will helm the movie with Pandey possibly producing it.

Update Devgn is awaiting the release of 'Thank God'

Meanwhile, Devgn will be next seen in the comedy-drama Thank God. Co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh, the film will hit theaters on October 25. He also has the sequel to his 2015 mystery thriller Drishyam, which will be released on November 18. Devgn will also direct and star in Bholaa, scheduled to release on March 30, 2023.