Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga speaks about her journey in films

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 13, 2023, 05:32 pm 3 min read

Guneet Monga speaks about her childhood, journey in films

Guneet Monga is at an all-time career high with her win at the Academy Awards 2023. Along with Kartiki Gonsalves, she won the Oscar for The Elephant Whisperers in the Best Documentary Short Film category. She co-produced the documentary and has been associated with many stellar projects over the years. Recently, she spoke to Humans of Bombay about her childhood and journey in films.

Monga's Oscar win for The Elephant Whisperers has scripted history as the first-ever Academy Award triumph for an Indian production.

Earlier, she also served as the executive producer of the 2018 documentary short Period. End of Sentence. which also won an Oscar in 2019.

The 39-year-old was also conferred the second-highest French honor, Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters, in 2021.

I've lived a life of borrowed dreams: Monga

In an interview with Humans of Bombay, Monga said, "I've lived a life of borrowed dreams," shedding light on growing up in a Delhi-based Punjabi middle-class family. She revealed she grew up in a dysfunctional family, where her mother was abused by her father's family over some familial feud. However, when problems escalated, her father called the police and left the house with them.

Parents' sacrifices and doing side gigs since school

Monga also recalled the day when her father sold his gold kadaa (bangle) for her first school trip to the US. She said, "He wanted me to see the world, no matter how challenging it was for them." Monga also spoke about taking up odd jobs and gigs since her school days to support her family and fulfill their dream of buying a house.

Monga expresses gratitude to parents

Unfortunately, Monga lost her mother to cancer and father to kidney failure. She said, "In my happiest times, whether it was at the Oscars or when we produced Gangs of Wasseypur and The Lunchbox...or when I launched my production house... All I wanted was my parents beside me." "I know they're at peace where they are. Someday I'll see them again...get my 'well dones.'"

Reaction to winning Academy Award

Even though her Academy Award-winning speech was cut short on Monday, Monga spoke her heart out in a video she shared on Instagram. She said, "Tonight is historic. This is the first Oscar for any Indian production and two women here won this."