Oscars 2023 highlights: A look at the best acceptance speeches

Written by Tanvi Gupta Mar 13, 2023, 03:22 pm 3 min read

Academy Awards: From Ke Huy Quan to Ruth E Carter, take a look at the best acceptance speeches from the prestigious night

The Oscar acceptance speeches have a reputation associated with them! They can be funny, emotional, tear-jerking, and sometimes even all three at the same time. Akin to the previous ceremonies, the 95th Academy Awards also witnessed some moving acceptance speeches. While actor Ke Huy Quan wept while accepting his award, Ruth E Carter delivered a strong message in her speech. Here are the highlights.

'Please keep your dreams alive...'

"Mom I just won an Oscar," stated a weeping Quan who accepted the award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Everything Everywhere All at Once. He became the second Asian to win in this category. The actor said, "My journey started on a boat, I spent a year in a refugee camp, and somehow, I ended up on Hollywood's biggest stage."

Watch his full acceptance speech here

Ke Huy Quan’s acceptance speech at the Oscar’s is worth 2 min of your time. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/LDhvGhhMOM — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) March 13, 2023

MM Keeravani sang the melody of the '70s pop hit

Music composer MM Keeravani's speech certainly stood out from the crowd. RRR's Naatu Naatu track created history by nabbing Oscar in the Best Original Song category. In his acceptance speech, Keeravani said, "I grew up listening to the Carpenters and now here I am with the Oscars." He also sang the melody of the '70s pop hit Top of the World with a twist.

Listen to Keeravani's version of 'Top of the World'

M. M. Keeravani and Chandrabose’s acceptance speech for the Best Original Song #Oscar



See the full winners list: https://t.co/b3EnMWMShb pic.twitter.com/UBoEAACdou — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 13, 2023

An overwhelmed Brendan Fraser expressed gratitude for a 'creative lifeline'

The Whale star Brendan Fraser was named the best actor at this year's Oscars ceremony. The actor began his speech with a quip, "So this is what the multiverse looks like." Visibly tearful, the actor mentioned director Darren Aronofsky for throwing him a "creative lifeline" and he further stated, "I started in this business 30 years ago, and things didn't come easily to me."

The loudest cheer came during the speech of Daniel Scheinert

Everything Everywhere... dominated the night with a total of seven wins. The director duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert—collectively known as the Daniels—accepted the award for Best Direction. Scheinerts quipped, "Thank you for not squashing my creativity when I was making really disturbing horror films, or really perverted comedy films, or dressing in drag as a kid, which is a threat to nobody."

Sarah Polley and Carter's powerful acceptance speeches

Accepting her award for Best Adapted Screenplay, Women Talking writer-director Sarah Polley expressed her gratitude to the Academy "for not being mortally offended by the words 'women' and 'talking' so close together like that." Meanwhile, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's costume designer Carter, who became the first Black woman to win two Oscars, thanked the Academy for "recognizing the superhero that is a Black woman."

